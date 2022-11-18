House Democrats request review of local water utilities

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Amid an investigation into the water crisis in Mississippi's capital city, two congressional Democrats are requesting a review of the federal government's efforts to maintain local water utilities.
In a letter to Comptroller General Gene Dodaro on Friday, Reps. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi and Carolyn Maloney of New York asked for the Government Accountability Office to study efforts by federal agencies to identify wastewater utilities vulnerable to shutdown from disasters.