House GOP backs end of handgun permit requirement

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Republicans in the Alabama House of Representatives said Wednesday that legislation abolishing the permit requirement to carry a concealed handgun will be among their top priorities in the upcoming legislation session.

The Alabama House Republican Caucus announced a legislative agenda that includes the so-called “constitutional carry” legislation that does away with the requirement to get a permit to carry a concealed handgun in public. The backing increases the chances of approval for the proposal that has failed for several years in Montgomery under opposition from state sheriffs.

The House GOP agenda for the final session before May primaries also includes anti-critical race theory legislation, the creation of a felony crime for assaulting a first-responder and pay raises for state employees and teachers.

Rep. Shane Stringer, R-Citronnelle, introduced legislation to do away with the requirement to get a permit — which requires a person to undergo a background check — to carry a concealed handgun in public or a loaded handgun in their car.

“I am firm believer that law-abiding citizens should not be punished and forced to get a permit to carry a firearm, when the criminal element is not,” Stringer said.

Similar legislation has been introduced in Montgomery for the last five years. State sheriffs and other law enforcement officials have opposed the bills, arguing that the permits provide a crucial tool to combat crime and enhance public safety.

“There are those who do not need to be carrying concealed weapons in our restaurants, clubs and sports bars,” Mobile County Sheriff Cochran told the Mobile County Commission last month, according to al.com. “The biggest thing is safety of our citizens and officers.”

A telephone message left with the Alabama Sheriffs Association was not immediately returned.

Stringer, a former captain with the Mobile County sheriff's office, said the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is developing a database, authorized by legislation creating a lifetime concealed carry permit option, that should flag people not legally entitled to carry a handgun.

This is the first year House Republicans put the item on their session agenda. Stringer said the authorization of the database has eased opposition to the bill among some GOP lawmakers.

The lobbying arm of the National Rifle Association says 20 states do not require such permits. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp also said Wednesday he will push for a new state law that will loosen requirements to carry a handgun in public in that state.

State Sen. Gerald Allen, who introduced similar legislation unsuccessfully for at least five years, said this might be the year it succeeds.

“You should not have to pay a fee to fulfill your constitutional right — for the right to protect your life, your family, your property,” Allen, R-Tuscaloosa, said.