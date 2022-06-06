House GOP seeks school funding revamp, voucher expansion

PHOENIX (AP) — Majority Republicans in the Arizona House are working to finalize a deal that would substantially boost funding for K-12 public schools and enact a major expansion of the state's private school voucher system.
Republicans who hold the majority in the House do not yet have a deal but it is close enough that they made a procedural move Monday that would allow the late introduction of bills. The Rules Committee approved allowing up to two school finance bills to be introduced and one on Empowerment Scholarship Accounts, the formal name for the state program giving parents cash to pay private school tuition.