House OKs bill to let agencies bypass Idaho Attorney General

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A proposed law that would allow state agencies to skip the Idaho attorney general's office to instead hire more expensive private-practice attorneys whenever they choose overwhelmingly passed the Idaho House on Wednesday.

The legislation, sponsored by Republican Nampa Reps. Bruce Skaug and John Vander Woude, passed on a 54-15 vote and now goes to the Senate for consideration. Skaug, an attorney, and Vander Woude, a farmer and small business owner, contend the attorney general's office frequently interprets the law contrary to the opinion lawmakers want to hear. They say state agencies, boards and other entities should be able to shop around for attorneys that will argue the way they want in court.