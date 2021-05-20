House narrowly approves $1.9B to fortify Capitol after riot LISA MASCARO and MARY CLARE JALONICK, Associated Press May 20, 2021 Updated: May 20, 2021 1:38 p.m.
1 of9 FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, people shelter in the House chamber as rioters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Andrew Harnik/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., right, standing with Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., left, talks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, May 19, 2021, about legislation to create an independent, bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol Complex. Susan Walsh/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 FILE - In this March 8, 2021, file photo, members of the National Guard open a gate in the razor wire topped perimeter fence around the Capitol at sunrise in Washington. Threats to members of Congress have more than doubled this year, according to the U.S. Capitol Police, and many members say they fear for their personal safety more than they did before the siege. Carolyn Kaster/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, U.S. Capitol Police hold rioters at gun-point near the House Chamber inside the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Andrew Harnik/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., center, flanked by Rep. Benny Thompson, D-Miss., left, and Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., right, talks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, May 19, 2021, about legislation to create an independent, bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol complex. Thompson is chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee and negotiated a bipartisan bill outlining a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Susan Walsh/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 The U.S. Capitol is seen as national guard members pass by on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, May 20, 2021. The House voted to create an independent commission on the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, sending the legislation to an uncertain future in the Senate. Jose Luis Magana/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House on Thursday narrowly approved $1.9 billion to fortify the Capitol after the Jan. 6 insurrection, as Democrats pushed past Republican opposition to try to harden the complex with retractable fencing and a quick-response force following the most violent domestic attack on Congress in history.
The bill's 213-212 passage came a day after the House approved the formation of an independent commission to investigate the deadly mob siege by President Donald Trump’s supporters, who battled police to storm the building in a failed attempt to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s election.
Written By
LISA MASCARO and MARY CLARE JALONICK