House colleagues now rivals in Kentucky legislative primary

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — For state Reps. Jim Gooch Jr. and Lynn Bechler, getting to know their rival in this year's election campaign was no problem: The Republican colleagues are competing for the same House seat in Kentucky's primary election.
After years of shared experiences — sitting through long House debates, reviewing bills in committee and attending GOP strategy sessions — one of them will cut short the other's legislative career in next Tuesday's election. The new House redistricting map — passed this year as a result of statewide population shifts reflected in the 2020 U.S. census — placed Bechler and Gooch in the same western Kentucky district.