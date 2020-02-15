House kills 3 animal bills, sends 1 about cats to Senate

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Cats are closer to achieving equal footing with dogs in New Hampshire, at least when it comes to their untimely demise.

House lawmakers on Thursday approved a bill that would require anyone who hits a cat with a vehicle to notify police or the animal's owner as soon as possible. Such notification already is required when it comes to canine collisions.

The bill now goes to the Senate, but three other bills related to killing animals won't live on.

The House voted against a measure that would have repealed a prohibition on hunting with ferrets, another that would have created a safari hunting license for those taking elk and boar at a private game reserve and a third that would have lowered the bar for killing animals that damage crops or other property.

Current law allows someone to kill wild animals that cause “actual and substantial” damage. The failed bill would have removed the “and substantial” language.

As for ferrets, while hunters use the animals in other countries to flush rabbits out of burrows, the only ferrets legal in New Hampshire are domesticated and ill-suited to the outdoors.