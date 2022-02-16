House quickly kills new Black district for Supreme Court

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A bill to give Louisiana a second majority-Black Supreme Court district was killed on the House floor Wednesday when an opponent used a parliamentary move to abruptly cut off debate, angering the measure's Republican sponsor.
Rep. Barry Ivey of Baton Rouge had pushed the bill. It died when the House voted 52-43 in favor of a motion by Rep. Mark Wright, a Covington Republican, to table it. A motion to table cannot be debated under House rules. It's a rarely used tactic to shut down debate and kill a bill.