House to vote on allowing concealed handguns without permit

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers are headed to an afternoon of contentious debate as representatives take up a proposal to allow people to carry concealed handguns without a state permit.

The bill to do away with the permit requirement is at the top of a debate agenda in the Alabama House of Representatives. The agenda also has two other controversial bills. One proposal would change the definition of a riot and the penalties for participating in a riot. The other would require K-12 students to use bathrooms and locker rooms that correspond with the the gender listed on their original birth certificate.