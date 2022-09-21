Houston police find boy dead in stolen SUV after dad killed

HOUSTON (AP) — A 2-year-old boy was found dead inside his family's SUV hours after a man fatally shot his dad at a Houston gas station, then stole the vehicle, police said Wednesday.

Officials have not yet determined a cause of death for the toddler, but they believe it might have been heat exhaustion, Houston Police Executive Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite said. Authorities believe the suspect abandoned the SUV with the child locked inside and with the engine turned off as the temperature Tuesday reached 95 degrees Fahrenheit (35 degrees Celsius) in Houston.