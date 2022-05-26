How Abramovich was forced to sell Chelsea in fall from grace ROB HARRIS, AP Global Soccer Writer May 26, 2022 Updated: May 26, 2022 9:56 a.m.
1 of5 FILE - Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich attends the UEFA Women's Champions League final soccer match against FC Barcelona in Gothenburg, Sweden, May 16, 2021. The sanctions on Russian oligarchs with ties to President Vladimir Putin have shaken up the world of Jewish philanthropy. In March 2022, Yad Vashem said it was suspending a reported donation of tens of millions of dollars from Abramovich, owner of the Chelsea Football Club, citing “recent developments,” after he was sanctioned by the U.K. and European Union. Martin Meissner/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE - American businessman Todd Boehly attends the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Watford at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Sunday, May 22, 2022. The Premier League has approved the proposed sale of Chelsea to a consortium fronted by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly, although the U.K. government still needs to sign off on the deal before it can be completed. Alastair Grant/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 FILE - American businessman Todd Boehly applauds during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Wolverhampton at Stamford Bridge stadium, in London, Saturday, May 7, 2022. The Premier League has approved the proposed sale of Chelsea to a consortium fronted by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly, although the U.K. government still needs to sign off on the deal before it can be completed. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less
Standing by the bar in a small Stamford Bridge hospitality suite was a figure who had had not been spotted at the stadium in three years: Roman Abramovich.
Last November, the Chelsea owner was back in London at his English Premier League club to host the president of Israel. There was no obvious security entourage around the Russian billionaire and little fuss, just close associate and Chelsea director Euguene Tenenbaum.