How Mississippians are celebrating Juneteenth weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi communities are commemorating Juneteenth with events ranging from history-themed dinners to live music performances to street festivals. Most gatherings aim to tell a story about the significance of the nation’s newest federal holiday.
“Juneteenth is just not just a celebration of food and art. It’s a celebration of substance,” said Reena Evers-Everette, the daughter of Mississippi civil rights activists Medgar Evers and Myrlie Evers-Williams. “Juneteenth is about opening our eyes and our minds, gathering the courage to truly understand what our shared truths are."