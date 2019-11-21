How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Stocks closed slightly lower on Wall Street Thursday, giving the market its third straight drop.

Technology stocks and companies that rely on consumer spending led the way lower. Those losses offset gains in the energy, communication services and health care sectors.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 index dropped 4.92 points, or 0.2%, to 3,103.54.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 54.80 points, or 0.2%, to 27,766.29.

The Nasdaq slid 20.52 points, or 0.2%, to 8,506.21.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks lost 7.65 points, or 0.5%, to 1,583.96.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 16.92 points, or 0.5%.

The Dow is down 238.60 points, or 0.9%.

The Nasdaq is down 34.62 points, or 0.4%

The Russell 2000 is down 12.49 points, or 0.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 596.69 points, or 23.8%.

The Dow is up 4,438.83 points, or 19%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,870.93 points, or 28.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 235.40 points, or 17.5%.