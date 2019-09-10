How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

A late burst of buying left stocks mostly higher on Wall Street Tuesday after the major indexes spent most of the day lower.

Industrial, energy and health care stocks helped power the market higher. Banks also notched solid gains as bond yields rose sharply. For the second straight day, traders unloaded technology sector stocks in favor of shares in smaller companies.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 index inched up 0.96 points, or 0.03%, to 2,979.39.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 73.92 points, or 0.3%, to 26,909.43.

The Nasdaq slid 3.28 points, or 0.04%, to 8,084.16.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks added 18.76 points, or 1.2%, to 1,542.99.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 0.68 points, or 0.02%.

The Dow is up 111.97 points, or 0.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 18.92 points, or 0.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 37.82 points, or 2.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 472.54 points, or 18.9%.

The Dow is up 3,581.97 points, or 15.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,448.88 points, or 21.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 194.43 points, or 14.4%.