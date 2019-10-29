How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday
Stocks closed slightly lower Tuesday as weakness in big technology companies pulled the market just below the record high it set a day earlier.
Health care stocks jumped on stronger-than-expected reports from drugmakers, but losses by internet and media companies held the market in check. The modest market pullback came a day before the Federal Reserve was scheduled to deliver its latest interest rate policy update.
On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 slipped 2.53 points, or 0.1%, to 3,036.89.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 19.26 points, or 0.1%, to 27,071.46.
The Nasdaq composite slid 49.13 points, or 0.6%, to 8,276.85.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 5.14 points, or 0.3%, to 1,577.07.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 14.34 points, or 0.5%.
The Dow is up 113.40 points, or 0.4%.
The Nasdaq is up 33.73 points, or 0.4%.
The Russell 2000 is up 18.36 points, or 1.2%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 530.04 points, or 21.1%.
The Dow is up 3,744 points, or 16%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,641.57 points, or 24.7%.
The Russell 2000 is up 228.51 points, or 16.9%.