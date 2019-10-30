Humane Society: About 150 animals taken from 2 properties

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Animal welfare officials say about 150 animals were taken from two western Pennsylvania properties in a case of what they are calling a "large scale alleged neglect situation."

The Humane Society said in a news release that officials began taking the cats, kittens, dogs and chickens from properties in Washington and Westmoreland counties at about 7:15 a.m. Wednesday.

The organization said the animals "appeared to suffer from a lack of proper veterinary care and were living in filthy conditions typically seen in severe neglect situations."

Washington County District Attorney Gene Vittone said most of the animals were removed from a Monessen house and others were removed from a Donora site.

A Humane Society spokeswoman said the animals were being taken to an undisclosed shelter and the final tally could rise.