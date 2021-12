3 1 of 3 Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





BRUSSELS (AP) — Hundreds of people marched through central Brussels on Sunday to protest tightened COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the Belgian government to counter the latest spike in coronavirus cases.

Marchers came to protest the measures that were announced Friday, the third week in a row that the government has tightened its rules as the latest surge in cases strains the country’s health services, depriving people with other life-threatening diseases like cancer of treatment.