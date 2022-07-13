Hungarian workers block roads to protest new tax law JUSTIN SPIKE, Associated Press July 13, 2022 Updated: July 13, 2022 4:26 p.m.
1 of12 Demonstrators in Hungary's capital Budapest protest against a tax overhaul, passed this week by the country's parliament, on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The protesters occupied major traffic arteries for the second day in a row in opposition to the changes. Anna Szilagyi/AP Show More Show Less
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Protesters in Hungary's capital blocked main traffic arteries for the second day in a row Wednesday in opposition to a tax overhaul pushed through this week by the country's right-wing governing party.
Several thousand demonstrators, many of them independent entrepreneurs affected by the new changes, gathered in a main square beside Hungary's parliament to protest a law passed Tuesday that many fear will result in significant tax hikes. Following the protest, most marched through central Budapest during peak rush-hour traffic.