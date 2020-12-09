  • President-elect Joe Biden, right, embraces his son Hunter Biden, left, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. Photo: Andrew Harnik, AP / Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden's son Hunter said Wednesday that he has learned from federal prosecutors that his tax affairs are under investigation.

The investigation by the Delaware U.S. Attorney's office was disclosed in a statement by President-elect Biden's transition office.

Hunter Biden's attorneys did not immediately return phone messages seeking comment.