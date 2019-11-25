Huntington Green tree lighting Dec. 1

The annual tree lighting on the Huntington Green will be Sunday, Dec. 1, starting at 5 p.m. The annual tree lighting on the Huntington Green will be Sunday, Dec. 1, starting at 5 p.m. Photo: Picasa Photo: Picasa Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Huntington Green tree lighting Dec. 1 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

RJS Event Designs, holiday decorators, is hosting the event, which will feature Christmas music by Music Teachers Network, LLC, dance entertainment from Shelton-based Project Dance Center, caroling, cocoa and cookies. Santa will be stopping by on a firetruck from the Huntington Fire Co. No. 3.

The event is free and will be held rain or shine. Holiday treats will be provided by Stop & Shop, Big Y, Royal Bakery and Drunk Alpaca. David Grant Catering is supplying for the hot cocoa.