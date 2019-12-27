Huntington monster truck event canceled

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — An upcoming monster truck rally in Huntington has been canceled, the venue said Thursday.

The Big Sandy Superstore Arena announced on social media that the Monster X Tour has canceled its Jan. 11 event for “unforeseen circumstances." The post did not give further details.

A voicemail left with Monster X Tour was not immediately returned.

The venue said people who bought tickets at the arena's box office can return them for a refund. Tickets purchased online will be automatically refunded.