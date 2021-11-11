Husband of detained Nazanin glum after UK-Iran meeting PAN PYLAS, Associated Press Nov. 11, 2021 Updated: Nov. 11, 2021 12:15 p.m.
LONDON (AP) — The hunger-striking husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who has been detained for more than five years in Iran, said talks on Thursday between British and Iranian officials appeared to have made little, if any, progress on securing her release.
Richard Ratcliffe, who has been on hunger strike for 19 days outside Britain's Foreign Office in central London in an effort to ratchet up the pressure on the British government, said he was nearing the end of it “as a strategy."