Hy-Vee to close fulfillment centers in 4 states

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Supermarket chain Hy-Vee is closing four centers that fulfill online orders in Missouri, Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska, putting several hundred people out of work.

Christina Gayman, a company spokeswoman, said in a statement that fulfillment centers couldn't provide the “full assortment of products, personalized shoppers and same-day pickup" that customers wanted.

Nearly 600 workers in Kansas City, Missouri, more than 300 in the Twin City suburb of Eagan, Minnesota, nearly 370 in Urbandale, Iowa, and about 300 in Omaha, Nebraska, could loose their jobs, although some might be allowed to transfer.

The facilities in Omaha, Kansas City and Eagan opened last year. The center in Urbandale opened in 2016. The facilities will be re purposed for use by Hy-Vee subsidiaries, said Tina Potthoff, a company spokeswoman said.

Hy-Vee operates more than 260 stores in eight Midwestern states.