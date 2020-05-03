I-93 off-ramp to I-89 to be temporarily closed for repairs

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The Interstate 93 northbound off-ramp to I-89 north will be temporarily closed for repairs, the New Hampshire Department of Transportation said.

The work is scheduled to start at 7 a.m. Tuesday and last for about 29 hours. It would be re-opened at about noon Wednesday.

Workers are repairing a 48-inch drain pipe that carries a stream under I-93 north- and southbound lanes. This project also replaces a smaller drain pipe that crosses the I-93 northbound off ramp to I-89.

Traffic will be detoured north to Exit 12S onto 3-A South, and then to I-89 North. Portable message signs and detour signs will be in place to assist drivers with the detour.