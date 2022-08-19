'I lost everything': Algeria reels from deadly wildfires Aug. 19, 2022 Updated: Aug. 19, 2022 1:19 p.m.
Firefighters in Algeria have extinguished all but one of over 50 wildfires that ravaged the country this week, leaving at least 37 people dead and consuming farms, crops and cork forests, authorities said Friday.
Visibly anguished, farmer Ali Gharsi walked past dead animals through a fire-devastated area in the El Tarf region near Algeria's Mediterranean Sea coast and the Tunisian border.