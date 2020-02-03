IA-GOP-Pres-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Iowa by county in the

Republican caucuses for President.

TP PR Trump Walsh Weld Other Adair 5 0 0 0 0 0 Adams 5 0 0 0 0 0 Allamakee 11 0 0 0 0 0 Appanoose 12 0 0 0 0 0 Audubon 2 0 0 0 0 0 Benton 19 0 0 0 0 0 BlackHawk 62 0 0 0 0 0 Boone 15 0 0 0 0 0 Bremer 13 0 0 0 0 0 Buchanan 15 0 0 0 0 0 BuenaVst 10 0 0 0 0 0 Butler 8 0 0 0 0 0 Calhoun 10 0 0 0 0 0 Carroll 13 0 0 0 0 0 Cass 13 0 0 0 0 0 Cedar 12 0 0 0 0 0 CeroGrdo 26 0 0 0 0 0 Cherokee 7 0 0 0 0 0 Chickasaw 13 0 0 0 0 0 Clarke 7 0 0 0 0 0 Clay 12 0 0 0 0 0 Clayton 14 0 0 0 0 0 Clinton 26 0 0 0 0 0 Crawford 8 0 0 0 0 0 Dallas 34 0 0 0 0 0 Davis 8 0 0 0 0 0 Decatur 7 0 0 0 0 0 Delaware 12 0 0 0 0 0 DesMoines 16 0 0 0 0 0 Dickinson 15 0 0 0 0 0 Dubuque 35 0 0 0 0 0 Emmet 11 0 0 0 0 0 Fayette 25 0 0 0 0 0 Floyd 8 0 0 0 0 0 Franklin 12 0 0 0 0 0 Fremont 5 0 0 0 0 0 Greene 7 0 0 0 0 0 Grundy 7 0 0 0 0 0 Guthrie 8 0 0 0 0 0 Hamilton 8 0 0 0 0 0 Hancock 10 0 0 0 0 0 Hardin 8 0 0 0 0 0 Harrison 13 0 0 0 0 0 Henry 9 0 0 0 0 0 Howard 9 0 0 0 0 0 Humboldt 9 0 0 0 0 0 Ida 7 0 0 0 0 0 Iowa 11 0 0 0 0 0 Jackson 16 0 0 0 0 0 Jasper 20 0 0 0 0 0 Jefferson 12 0 0 0 0 0 Johnson 57 0 0 0 0 0 Jones 14 0 0 0 0 0 Keokuk 15 0 0 0 0 0 Kossuth 20 0 0 0 0 0 Lee 19 0 0 0 0 0 Linn 86 0 0 0 0 0 Louisa 5 0 0 0 0 0 Lucas 7 0 0 0 0 0 Lyon 8 0 0 0 0 0 Madison 9 0 0 0 0 0 Mahaska 11 0 0 0 0 0 Marion 17 0 0 0 0 0 Marshall 19 0 0 0 0 0 Mills 11 0 0 0 0 0 Mitchell 12 0 0 0 0 0 Monona 11 0 0 0 0 0 Monroe 7 0 0 0 0 0 Montgomery 7 0 0 0 0 0 Muscatine 23 0 0 0 0 0 O'Brien 9 0 0 0 0 0 Osceola 8 0 0 0 0 0 Page 8 0 0 0 0 0 PaloAlto 6 0 0 0 0 0 Plymouth 13 0 0 0 0 0 Pocahontas 7 0 0 0 0 0 Polk 177 0 0 0 0 0 Potwtmie 40 0 0 0 0 0 Poweshiek 10 0 0 0 0 0 Ringgold 7 0 0 0 0 0 Sac 9 0 0 0 0 0 Scott 63 0 0 0 0 0 Shelby 9 0 0 0 0 0 Sioux 16 0 0 0 0 0 Story 43 0 0 0 0 0 Tama 15 0 0 0 0 0 Taylor 7 0 0 0 0 0 Union 8 0 0 0 0 0 VanBuren 8 0 0 0 0 0 Wapello 22 0 0 0 0 0 Warren 31 0 0 0 0 0 Washington 10 0 0 0 0 0 Wayne 4 0 0 0 0 0 Webster 28 0 0 0 0 0 Winnebago 10 0 0 0 0 0 Winneshiek 11 0 0 0 0 0 Woodbury 44 0 0 0 0 0 Worth 7 0 0 0 0 0 Wright 10 0 0 0 0 0 CD1Sat 12 0 0 0 0 0 CD2Sat 17 0 0 0 0 0 CD3 Sat 20 0 0 0 0 0 CD4Sat 11 0 0 0 0 0 AtLargeSat 27 0 0 0 0 0 Totals 1,765 0 0 0 0 0

AP Elections 02-03-2020 12:19