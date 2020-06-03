IA-GOP-StHou-Contested
19 of 19 precincts - 100 percent
Dennis Bush 2,214 - 42 percent
Lynn Evans 1,935 - 36 percent
Mark McHugh 1,165 - 22 percent
21 of 21 precincts - 100 percent
Charlotte Dunnett 820 - 17 percent
x-David Sieck (i) 3,995 - 83 percent
4 of 4 precincts - 100 percent
Garrett Gobble 985 - 51 percent
Brett Nelson 930 - 49 percent
1 of 1 precincts - 100 percent
x-Jon Coen 980 - 61 percent
Eric South 617 - 39 percent
2 of 2 precincts - 100 percent
Jacqueline Riekena 645 - 39 percent
x-Aaron Sewell 1,013 - 61 percent
14 of 14 precincts - 100 percent
Paul Knupp 504 - 19 percent
x-Dave Lorenzen 2,106 - 81 percent
24 of 24 precincts - 100 percent
x-Craig Clark 989 - 63 percent
Charley Thomson 588 - 37 percent
5 of 5 precincts - 100 percent
x-Ryan Howard 1,174 - 56 percent
Colleen Tierney 924 - 44 percent
10 of 10 precincts - 100 percent
Phil High 912 - 42 percent
x-Charlie McClintock 1,278 - 58 percent
AP Elections 06-03-2020 12:52