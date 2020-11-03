0 of 36 precincts - 0 percent

Craig Williams, GOP 0 - 0 percent

C.J. Petersen, Dem 0 - 0 percent

District 8

0 of 22 precincts - 0 percent

Dan Dawson, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent

Steve Gorman, Dem 0 - 0 percent

District 10

0 of 40 precincts - 0 percent

Jake Chapman, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent

Warren Varley, Dem 0 - 0 percent

District 12

0 of 45 precincts - 0 percent

Mark Costello, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent

Joseph Norris, Dem 0 - 0 percent

District 16

0 of 22 precincts - 0 percent

Nate Boulton, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent

ToyA Johnson, Lib 0 - 0 percent

District 20

0 of 21 precincts - 0 percent

Brad Zaun, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent

Rhonda Martin, Dem 0 - 0 percent

District 22

0 of 27 precincts - 0 percent

Scott Cirksena, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Sarah Trone Garriott, Dem 0 - 0 percent

District 24

0 of 39 precincts - 0 percent

Jesse Green, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Cynthia Oppedal Paschen, Dem 0 - 0 percent

District 26

0 of 45 precincts - 0 percent

Waylon Brown, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent

Deb Scharper, Dem 0 - 0 percent

District 28

0 of 47 precincts - 0 percent

Mike Klimesh, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Matt Tapscott, Dem 0 - 0 percent

District 30

0 of 24 precincts - 0 percent

Harold Youngblut, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Eric Giddens, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent

District 32

0 of 45 precincts - 0 percent

Craig Johnson, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent

Pam Egli, Dem 0 - 0 percent

District 36

0 of 36 precincts - 0 percent

Jeff Edler, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent

David Degner, Dem 0 - 0 percent

District 38

0 of 40 precincts - 0 percent

Dawn Driscoll, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Ivy Schuster, Dem 0 - 0 percent

District 40

0 of 41 precincts - 0 percent

Ken Rozenboom, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent

Lance Roorda, Dem 0 - 0 percent

District 42

0 of 28 precincts - 0 percent

Jeff Reichman, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Rich Taylor, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent

District 44

0 of 29 precincts - 0 percent

Tim Goodwin, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Tom Courtney, Dem 0 - 0 percent

District 46

0 of 27 precincts - 0 percent

Mark Lofgren, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent

Chris Brase, Dem 0 - 0 percent

District 48

0 of 47 precincts - 0 percent

Dan Zumbach, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent

Eric Green, Dem 0 - 0 percent

District 50

0 of 22 precincts - 0 percent

Jennifer Smith, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Pam Jochum, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent

AP Elections 11-03-2020 13:39