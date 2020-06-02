IN-Dem-House-4-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Indiana by county in

the Democratic primary for U.S. House District 4.

TP PR Frederck Mackey Pollchik Ziol Benton 15 0 0 0 0 0 Boone 29 0 0 0 0 0 Carroll 19 0 0 0 0 0 Cass 39 0 0 0 0 0 Clinton 39 0 0 0 0 0 Fountain 18 0 0 0 0 0 Hendricks 104 0 0 0 0 0 Howard 66 0 0 0 0 0 Jasper 29 0 0 0 0 0 Montgomery 27 0 0 0 0 0 Morgan 18 0 0 0 0 0 Newton 18 0 0 0 0 0 Putnam 31 0 0 0 0 0 Tippecanoe 111 0 0 0 0 0 Warren 13 0 0 0 0 0 White 19 0 0 0 0 0 Totals 595 0 0 0 0 0

AP Elections 06-02-2020 13:30