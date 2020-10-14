IRS places tax lien against Baltimore prosecutor, lawmaker

BALTIMORE (AP) — A $45,000 tax lien for three years of unpaid federal taxes has been filed against the property of Baltimore State’s Attorney and her husband, a state lawmaker who is the Democratic nominee for Baltimore City Council president.

Records show the IRS filing from February seeks to collect taxes from the prosecutor, Marilyn Mosby, and Maryland Del. Nick Mosby for 2014, 2015 and 2016, news outlets reported.

Nick Mosby said in a statement that he’s been “in ongoing conversations with the IRS” about taxes related to an early withdrawal from his retirement savings plan “to support unplanned expenses after a series of family tragedies.”

“I expect to have the issue resolved in the coming days,” the statement said.

The couple previously had a $5,000 state tax lien placed on their property in 2013, The Baltimore Sun reported. That was paid off in two months.

Marilyn Mosby told the newspaper she was unaware of the filing.

The city’s Inspector General’s Office is reviewing companies the prosecutor created last year, an investigation she initiated against herself in July after drawing criticism for her trips and business arrangements.

Her husband is favored to win the race for City Council president, facing Republican challenger Jovani Patterson in the November election.