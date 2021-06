INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana's largest hospital system, Indiana University Health, will require all its doctors, nurses and other employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 1.

IU Health announced the policy Tuesday in a statement that said vaccines are a safe, effective way to protect patients and help reduce the spread of the coronavirus. The health system added that it's required the flu vaccine since 2012, along with several other vaccines as a condition of employment.