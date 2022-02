INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana University-Purdue University at Indianapolis plans to use a $3.7 million grant from the National Science Foundation to grow its fledgling cybersecurity degree programs.

IUPUI was one of eight universities to receive a combined $29 million in grant funding through the foundation’s CyberCorps Scholarship for Service program, which aims to increase the nation’s supply of cybersecurity professionals, the Indianapolis Business Journal reported.