Iconic tapestry of Picasso's 'Guernica' is gone from the UN

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The iconic tapestry of Pablo Picasso’s “Guernica” is gone from its place of honor outside the U.N. Security Council in the United Nations headquarters complex overlooking New York’s East River.
The painting “Guernica”, considered one of Picasso’s masterpieces and by many art critics as perhaps the most powerful anti-war painting in history, hangs in the Museo Reina Sofía in Madrid. The tapestry of the painting, woven by Atelier J. de la Baume-Durrbach, was considered a perfect artwork for the Security Council, the U.N.’s most powerful body charged with ensuring international peace and security.