Idaho Senate committee advances affirmative action ban

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A Senate panel on Monday approved a measure banning affirmative action for state agencies, state contracting and public education.

The Senate State Affairs Committee sent the bill to the full Senate for amending out of concern the state could lose federal funding if it becomes law as currently written. The amendments haven't been made public.

The measure adds a new section to laws guiding the Commission on Human Rights that opponents said negates another section prohibiting discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex or age.

Opponents said Idaho has a history of discriminatory behavior against marginalized groups that persists, and the measure would allow that behavior to continue.

Backers contended the legislation removes discrimination by eliminating unfair hiring practices that can reduce the chances of the best person getting the job.