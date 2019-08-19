Idaho airline to service flights from Lewiston to Boise

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho airline has plans to add flights to the state capital several months after the service was withdrawn.

The Lewiston Tribune reports that Stout Flying Services is expected to begin flights twice a week between Lewiston and Boise starting Sept. 2.

Officials say pilot Ralph Stout plans to leave Lewiston at 7 a.m. Pacific time on Monday and 4 p.m. Friday and return from Boise at 10 a.m. Mountain time on Monday and 7 p.m. Friday.

Airline officials say the flights are expected to cost $322 for one-way tickets and $644 for roundtrips.

Officials say Horizon Air stopped the service about a year ago leaving the Lewiston airport without flights to Boise and Seattle.

Officials say a survey revealed more than 85% of passengers needed Lewiston-to-Boise flights to return.

