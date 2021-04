BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in Idaho are asking for help finding three missing children, including two who were last seen months ago.

The Gem County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday night that investigators are looking for 17-year-old Tristan Conner Sexton, 14-year-old Taylor Summers and 8-year-old Taryn Summers, all of whom were last seen in the same rural neighborhood of the small city of Emmett, near the state line with Oregon.