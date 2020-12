SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. (AP) — A 37-year-old Athol man was arrested by the U.S. Marshalls Greater Idaho Fugitive Task Force on Friday night and charged with multiple sex crimes against minors.

The Coeur d'Alene Press reports Kenneth Bernard Kimberly III was arrested at the Clock Tower Village Apartments in Spokane Valley on two outstanding felony warrants issued by the State of Idaho, the U.S. Marshals Service reported.