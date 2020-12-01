Idaho sees big growth in hunting tags, fishing licenses

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Officials with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game say the state sold nearly 62,000 more hunting and fishing licenses through the end of October compared to last year.

Idaho Fish and Game spokesman Roger Phillips told Boise State Public Radio that he's not sure if the surge in sales is directly because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the state has seen an increase in many kinds of outdoor activities.

Almost 640,000 total licenses and tags, including daily permits, have been sold so far. Much of that growth came from increased fishing license sales. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game sold more than 376,000 fishing licenses through the end of October — nearly 50,000 more than were sold in 2019.