Ill. semiautomatic gun ban ready for Pritzker's signature

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois is on the verge of banning the sale or possession of semiautomatic weapons after the House on Tuesday approved prohibiting the firearms — action driven largely by the killing of seven people at a 4th of July parade last year in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park.
The House voted 68-41 to make Illinois the ninth state, along with Washington, D.C., to prohibit the sale or possession of semiautomatic weapons. The vote concurred with a plan the Senate OK’d Monday night, which means it’s ready to move to Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who has already announced he’ll sign it.