Illinois EPA remakes curriculum for virtual use

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has revised its environmental education programs for virtual use because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The theme of this year's Poster, Poetry and Prose Contest is “Fight Food Waste: Our Environment Can't be Replaced!” It focuses on diversions to food waste which are easier on the environment, including climate change.

Students may be introduced to the topics using the EPA's online curriculum, “Environmental Pathways: Where does my Food Go?” After completing the unit, which was developed by the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, creative work may be submitted for the contest to the EPA by Feb. 1, 2021.

Teachers and parents may also consider “Dive In! 2020." It is the annual event, restructured with pre-recorded presentations to be used virtually, which takes viewers throughout the state and discusses protection of natural resources.