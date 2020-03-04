Illinois State Police identify 3 victims of plane crash

LINCOLN, Ill. (AP) — Illinois State Police on Wednesday identified the three people killed when a small plane crashed on the median of an interstate highway near Lincoln, among them a former Bradley University baseball player.

The victims of Tuesday’s crash were identified as Mitchell W. Janssen, 22, of Princeville, Illinois; Matthew Hanson, 33, of Pulaski, Wisconsin and Kevin Chapman, 30, of Urbana, Illinois.

Janssen, a right-handed pitcher who attended Bradley from 2015 to 2019, was piloting the single-engine, four-seat Cessna 172 when it crashed on Interstate-55 and burst into flames. The plane had taken off early Tuesday from Central Illinois Regional Airport in Bloomington, according to state police, which didn’t say where the plane was headed.

The National Transportation Safety Board is looking into the cause of the crash.