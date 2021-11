SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — About 4,000 Illinois residents are on waiting lists for organ and tissue donations. A new public service announcement in honor of National Donor Sabbath is a reminder that most religious faiths embrace organ donation.

The PSA released by Secretary of State Jesse White features Phillip Hanks of Joliet. The father of six says he's alive today because of his faith in God and an organ donor who gave him five internal organs.