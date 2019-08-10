Illinois officials recognize state park volunteers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — State officials are recognizing four people and one organization for a commitment to volunteering at state parks and recreation areas.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources has announced recipients of this year's Outstanding Volunteers of the Year awards. They'll be honored for their service Saturday at the Illinois State Fair.

The recipients include the Kickapoo Mountain Bike Club in Champaign. The group is being praised for pursuing trail improvement and enhancement projects in Vermilion County.

The others include three volunteers with the Starved Rock Foundation. Two of them first worked at Starved Rock State Park in Oglesby for over a decade. The fourth is from Mattoon and has served as a campground host at Walnut Point State Park in Douglas County for nine years.