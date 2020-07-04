Illinois opening more centers to support small businesses

CHICAGO (AP) — Seven new state-run centers will open this summer to support Illinois small businesses.

The Small Business Development Centers set to launch in July or already opened are in Chicago, Elgin and Joliet. The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Development said the $11.5 million effort brings the total of centers statewide to 42.

“With many Illinois businesses currently facing unprecedented burdens as a result of COVID-19 and recent civil unrest, our SBDC community partners can be a lifeline for businesses working to reopen safely,” said Michael Negron, acting director of the department.

Business owners can get one-on-one confidential advice and assistance at the centers on many topics including education, training and business planning.

The centers also have helped small businesses seek financial assistance during the coronavirus pandemic, which forced many to close or dramatically change day-to-day operations.