Illinois reports 59 more virus deaths; cat tests positive

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois on Friday reported 59 new deaths related to COVID-19, raising the total to nearly 5,800.

The state also said a cat recently tested positive for COVID-19 while in a house with people who had also tested positive.

“This is the first animal to test positive for the virus in Illinois," the Department of Public Health said. “There is no evidence COVID-19 is transmitted from animal to humans. However, if you are sick, you should distance yourself from pets as well as people.”

The state logged an additional 1,156 virus cases, boosting the total since the outbreak began to about 126,000.

Labs said they have received more than 1 million specimens for testing.