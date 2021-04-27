Illinois woman convicted in `revenge porn' case from 2016

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (AP) — A northern Illinois woman has been convicted in a “revenge porn” case that reached the state's high court and stemmed from sexually explicit photos of another woman she sent family and friends after her wedding was called off.

A McHenry County judge found Bethany Austin, 43, of Island Lake guilty Monday of felony nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images. She's scheduled to be sentenced June 24 on the charge, which is punishable by probation or up to three years in prison.