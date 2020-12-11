In Arizona, Trump's false claims have torn open a GOP rift JONATHAN J. COOPER, Associated Press Dec. 11, 2020 Updated: Dec. 11, 2020 12:11 a.m.
1 of4 FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump, left, pauses with Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey during a campaign rally in Tucson, Ariz. Ducey spent much of Trump's presidency trying not to provoke confrontation with the president or his fervent defenders. When state law required Ducey to certify Arizona's presidential election results and sign off on Trump's defeat last week, four years of loyalty wasn't enough to protect him from the president. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey spent much of Donald Trump's presidency trying not to provoke confrontation with the president or his fervent defenders. He almost made it through.
But when state law required Ducey to certify Arizona's presidential election results and sign off on Trump's defeat last week, four years of loyalty wasn't enough to protect him from the president. “Republicans will long remember!,” Trump tweeted in anger at the governor.
Written By
JONATHAN J. COOPER