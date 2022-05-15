Derby’s community hospital among best, Newsweek says May 15, 2022 Updated: May 15, 2022 8:12 a.m.
Griffin Hospital was recently recognized by Newsweek — for the fourth consecutive year — as one of the World’s Best Hospitals. Above, nurse Jen Iacuone speaks with Gary Sartori.
Griffin Hospital was recently recognized by Newsweek — for the fourth consecutive year — as one of the World’s Best Hospitals. Pictured are from left, Meghan Chasse, nursing professional development specialist, nurse Lisa Kummer, and April Garcia, nurse clinical manager.
Griffin Hospital was recently recognized by Newsweek — for the fourth consecutive year — as one of the World’s Best Hospitals. Pictured are Sara Guastello, left, senior VP of person-centered care standards with Planetree International; Kelly Egan, center, Griffin Hospital inpatient services administrator; and Ashley D’Agostino, the hospital’s clinical nurse educator and nursing professional development specialist.
DERBY — Ashley D’Agostino, a longtime registered nurse, calls Griffin Hospital “her family.”
She said she loves the bonds she has formed so much she happily drives past two hospitals on her way from her home to Griffin’s Division Street location in Derby — to a place with a patient-first approach, she says, focuses on a person’s physical and emotional well-being.
