In France, a pandemic dilemma over holiday rights for elders JOHN LEICESTER, Associated Press Dec. 23, 2020 Updated: Dec. 23, 2020 4:39 a.m.
Marguerite Mouille, left, is greeted by her grandson Thierry Mouille at a nursing home in Kaysesberg, eastern France, Monday Dec. 21, 2020. Thierry Mouille is torturing himself over the government's Christmas offer of a three-week window of relaxed rules. He's changed his mind again and again about whether to bring his 94-year-old grandmother Marguerite out to share a holiday meal.
PARIS (AP) — Not once in the long months since the pandemic struck has 74-year-old Jean-Francois been able to leave his nursing home in eastern France to visit his daughter or sister.
In fact, the retired metal worker thinks it's been two months since he last stuck his nose outside at all, as nursing homes across France shielded their vulnerable residents from another nationwide surge of virus infections and deaths.