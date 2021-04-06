In Israel, twin dramas point to difficult path for Netanyahu

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel's future and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's fate wound through court and political circles on Tuesday, as the country's president weighed whether corruption charges against the premier should influence his choice of who should lead the government.
The extraordinary decision before President Reuven Rivlin comes as Netanyahu's trial reopened on a day that might shed light on who, if anyone, can lead the splintered government after its fourth election in two years.